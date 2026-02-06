Firearm case forces ANC’s Sizani to step down

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape ANC secretary hopeful Lusanda Sizani’s chances of taking over the hot seat have been dealt a blow after the party officially decided he must “step aside” owing to his criminal case relating to a missing firearm.

The ANC provincial integrity commission (PIC) has recommended Sizani step aside from any leadership position he holds within the structures of the party pending the finalisation of his firearm case.

Sizani is the Chris Hani district municipality mayor and ANC regional chairperson.

He is facing charges related to contravening the Firearms Control Act early in 2025 after his personal 9mm gun went missing during an alleged vehicle break-in in East London.

The Dispatch reported Sizani had been touted as one of the frontrunners to replace Lulama Ngcukayitobi as ANC provincial secretary when the party goes to its elective conference in March.

His region is one of those that supports premier Oscar Mabuyane to come back for a third term as ANC provincial chairperson. Mabuyane is set to be contested by Ngcukayitobi for the chair position when the party goes to conference next month.

In its recommendations, seen by the Dispatch, the PIC said: “Cde Lusanda Sizani should step aside from any leadership position he holds within the structures of the ANC pending the finalisation of his case.”

The commission said when Sizani was asked, since he was charged as far back as April 2025, why it took so long to bring it before the PIC, he indicated that, despite trying to contact the leadership of the organisation for advice, his efforts were in vain.

“In the light of this experience the PIC also wishes to advise that when a comrade seeks advice from upper structures, they must be promptly provided with guidance on the proper channels to follow,” it said.

Sizani told the Dispatch on Friday he had not seen the report and is in no position to comment.

Ngcukayitobi said once indicted, individuals should immediately inform the provincial secretary and voluntarily step aside from all responsibilities, “and such responsibilities include being in the leadership of the ANC in any structure, whether it’s a branch, region, province or nationally”.

“Those who are in government immediately resign from those particular positions in government, but what they remain in is the primary deployment, if they are in deployment.

“If you are a councillor, you remain a councillor until your matter is resolved, but the strategic deployment of being in the executive or in other positions of strategic deployment, you immediately step aside from that particular responsibility until your matter is concluded by the courts.

“He’s going to step aside, and the organisation is going to continue like it has happened in other structures. The organisation remains as is, whether it is Chris Hani or elsewhere, where there has been a step aside. The ANC will have to find somebody to hold on as a mayor until his matters are resolved by the courts,” Ngcukayitobi said.

Sizani is expected back in the dock on February 18 for a pre-trial conference and trial.