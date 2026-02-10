Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the commission of inquiry. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga commission of inquiry hearings into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, continue on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

73% of water authorities in South Africa have “poor” or “critical” water systems

2

Stopping the spiral of debt

3

EDITORIAL | Until there’s political will to walk the talk, it’s just lip service

4

Bridge over stream awash with sewage will keep Surfers Challenge athletes safe

5

Wonders revealed by staring at ocean