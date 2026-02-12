IN PICS | Preparations under way for state of the nation address

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pupils from Wynberg Secondary School entertain outside the Cape Town city hall ahead of the 2026 Sona.

Last-minute preparations are under way in Cape Town, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver this year’s state of the nation address (Sona) at 7pm on Thursday.

Political party leaders have started arriving at the Cape Town City Hall.

The Sona comes as Johannesburg faces a serious water crisis. Ramaphosa is expected to prioritise the problem, which has seen several communities go without running water for several weeks.

Other key areas of concern for many political parties include:

the nation’s economic recovery;

service delivery;

crime; and

unemployment.

A general view of preparations ahead of Sona 2026 in Cape Town. President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his state of the nation address at the Cape Town city hall on February 12 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas (Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

Electricity minister Kgosientso Ramakgopa talks to SABC anchor Sakina Kamwendo ahead of the 2026 Sona. (GCIS)

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa dances with the parliamentary choir outside the Cape Town City Hall. (GCIS)

Cosatu's Matthew Parks talks to the media outside the Cape Town City Hall. (GCIS)

Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson talking to the media. (GCIS)

Minister of higher education Buti Manamela outside the Cape Town City Hall ahead of the 2026 Sona. Picture: GCIS (GCIS)

