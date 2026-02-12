Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues to hear witness testimony

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry is chaired by retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga. File photo. (Lefty Shivambu)

The commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, continues hearing witness testimony on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Political leaders guilty of total environmental mismanagement

2

JONATHAN JANSEN | Empowerment or upliftment: What kind of giver are you?

3

Nine people arrested for alleged multimillion-rand tender fraud in Eastern Cape

4

Housing precincts planned for Mthatha, Mqanduli and Coffee Bay

5

Communities given a month to object to new town names