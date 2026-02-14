Registration issues delay ANCYL Eastern Cape elective conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC Youth League in the Eastern Cape will elect its new leaders.

The much-anticipated elective conference of the ANC Youth League in the Eastern Cape has been marred by delays due to registration issues.

The league’s registration was supposed to have kicked off on Thursday afternoon but by 7.30pm on Saturday, the conference had not kicked off.

Provincial convener, Vuyo Jali, confirmed that the delays were as a result of registration.

“We are now finalising the registration; it’s the registration process that delayed the start of the congress. We are hoping to cross-night so as to ensure that we cover the lost time,” said Jali.

He said the technical glitches they experienced were due to the printing of accreditation tags.

Jali said he was not sure when the nominations and voting for new leadership was expected.

As registration continued at the Cambridge Hall, a number of delegates were singing outside awaiting their turn to register and get tags.

The Daily Dispatch understands that behind-the-scenes talks have reached a deal that there won’t be a contest for the top leadership positions. A “unitary” slate currently doing the rounds has Lihle Chalo as provincial chairperson, Nkcubeko Madlalisa as his deputy and Luzuko Lugalo as secretary.

Yandisa Jubase is proposed as first deputy secretary, with Khonaye Tilongo as second deputy secretary. Angeziwe Myeki is proposed as treasurer.

Daily Dispatch