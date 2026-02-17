Ad hoc committee granted third extension to finalise its work

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MPs at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town.

The National Assembly has approved a request from parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system to extend its mandate until March 31.

This is the third extension granted to the committee as it struggles to conclude its investigation into high-level corruption.

The committee missed its initial deadline of October 2025. Subsequent extensions pushed the completion date to November 28 2025 and then to February 20 2026.

Members argued a further extension was vital to accommodate a backlog of remaining witnesses.

Briefing the committee on Tuesday, National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed the decision, announcing “the resolution has been agreed to”.

The committee is investigating explosive allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. The claims were brought forward by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

To date the inquiry has heard testimony from law enforcement officials and public and private witnesses.

The most recent witness to testify was private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan. His appearance was cut short due to physical pain resulting from earlier injuries.

The committee is finalising dates for several high-profile figures.

The proposed schedule for the coming weeks includes:

Sarah-Jane Trent: O’Sullivan’s associate is tentatively scheduled for February 23, pending a decision on whether her testimony is still necessary after O’Sullivan’s evidence.

Brown Mogotsi: the businessman has agreed to appear in person. The proposed date for his testimony is February 24. This follows a previous dispute where the committee declined his request to testify virtually due to safety concerns.

Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane: the former acting national police commissioner is expected to return to the stand on February 25 to answer follow-up questions regarding his January 14 testimony.

Lt-Gen Francina Vuma: scheduled to appear on February 27.

Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili and Lt-Gen Hilda Senthumule: are scheduled for March 3.

Public participation: witnesses from the general public are slated for March 4.

The inquiry will culminate with the return of the two highest-ranking officials involved, Mkhwanazi and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, who are set to testify on March 5 and 6, respectively.

