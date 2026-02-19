Politics

RECORDED | Cyril Ramaphosa responds to MPs’ Sona debate

The president will speak on Thursday afternoon

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the state of the nation address in Cape Town, February 12 2026. (Picture: RODGER BOSCH/Reuters)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is responding to MPs following a two-day debate on his state of the nation address (Sona) last week.

The president outlined some of the government’s plans for the future.

