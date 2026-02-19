Politics

RECORDED | Malusi Gigaba, co-accused back in court for Gupta-linked corruption charges

Former Transnet executives Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Thamsanqa Jiyane and former minister Malusi Gigaba appearing in court. (IDAC/NPA)

Former minister of finance, home affairs and public enterprises Malusi Gigaba is appearing before the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Friday. He is accused of receiving kickbacks from locomotive deals within Transnet.

The former minister is appearing with former co-accused Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Anoj Singh and engineer Thamsanqa Jiyane.

TimesLIVE

