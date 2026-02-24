How Brown Mogotsi moved from investigating ‘Cat’ Matlala to seeking his help

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

North West businessman and self-described “crime intelligence agent” Brown Mogotsi has told parliament that while he initially investigated alleged criminal mastermind Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, he eventually turned to him for assistance with other investigations.

Appearing before the ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system on Tuesday, Mogotsi addressed allegations that he interfered in police investigations and acted as a middleman between high-ranking politicians and Matlala.

Mogotsi testified that his original objective was to investigate the controversial awarding of a R360m SAPS tender to Matlala’s company, Medicare24. He claimed to have received intelligence that the tender was rigged, and that former police minister Bheki Cele was allegedly involved in ensuring Matlala secured the contract.

“Several people, including those within SAPS, confirmed the tender was close to being finalised,” Mogotsi stated.

However, when pressed by the evidence leader to reveal what his investigation actually uncovered, Mogotsi declined to elaborate.

Despite discussing other sensitive matters, he told members, “How do I talk about matters that are currently subject to investigation?”

Mogotsi explained that his frequent meetings with Matlala were strictly professional investigative work, though he admitted to using unconventional methods to gain the suspect’s trust.

“Sometimes you even organise things they like. In some instances, you may organise ladies to have fun,” Mogotsi admitted, though he clarified that he personally never “socialised” or shared drinks with Matlala. “It was always about the tender.”

He further revealed that Matlala was desperate for political access. “Most of the time, Cat was expecting to meet with the minister. I suggested meetings with the chief of staff or [now suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack] Sibiya, but he didn’t want them; he wanted the minister specifically.”

The narrative took a turn when Mogotsi admitted that the man he was supposed to be investigating became a source of help. He claimed Matlala provided him with funds to attend the ANC’s January 8 anniversary events on several occasions.

“Matlala assisted with the funding of transportation as well as the accommodation of ANC members to attend the ANC celebration in Cape Town. Matlala made a payment in the amount of R149,000 towards accommodation, travel and subsistence of the members during the event. The amount was paid to a company, Gotlhe (Pty) Ltd, and payments were made to service providers by the company.”

Mogotsi admitted to using Matlala’s connections to influence other cases. He cited an instance where Matlala claimed to have links to an official at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

“He told me he had an Ipid guy ... at that time, there was no other way to get cases moving. The last resort was this Ipid official whom I thought could help,” Mogotsi said.

He admitted to sending messages to Matlala which were revealed at the Madlanga commission and found in Matlala’s phone but denied he had sent one in which he allegedly said he arranged a meeting with suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and suspended deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya to meet with Matlala.

“It stands to be noted that a screenshot is easily ‘manufactured’ and cannot be relied on the face thereof. In my view, regard must be had to the original message on the original phone on which it was received, referencing the phone number of the recipient and the sender.”

Evidence leader advocate Maria Mokhoaetsi challenged Mogotsi’s logic, questioning why a seasoned intelligence agent with deep police connections would need to rely on a civilian suspect.

Mokhoaetsi: “You have been at crime intelligence since 2009 and spoke of big operations you were in charge of. Why would you go to Matlala for help when you have all the connections in the police?”

Mogotsi: “Matlala offered to assist me, and I could not reject it.”

