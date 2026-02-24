Politics

WATCH LIVE | Businessman Brown Mogotsi appears before ad hoc committee

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi is alleged to be a middleman between suspended minister of police Senzo Mchunu and Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala. File photo. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi will on Tuesday appear before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

Mogotsi had initially requested to testify before the committee virtually due to security concerns.

He had requested parliament foot the bill for his personal security team’s travel and accommodation as a condition for his appearance, but the committee rejected the request.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

DELORIS KOAN | We have to shift the dolosse of the mind

2

Hikers walk up a storm for NU2 children

3

OFF TRACK | Spirit of KuGompo an enduring thread through region’s vision for freedom

4

EFF seeks court review of Manamela’s Seta CEO appointments

5

Public servants protest 9.5% Gems medical aid hike