WATCH LIVE | Businessman Brown Mogotsi appears before ad hoc committee

Controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi will on Tuesday appear before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.
Mogotsi had initially requested to testify before the committee virtually due to security concerns.
He had requested parliament foot the bill for his personal security team’s travel and accommodation as a condition for his appearance, but the committee rejected the request.
TimesLIVE
