Madlanga inquiry mulls calling doctors as witnesses to verify sick notes

Co-Commissioner Sesi Baloyi during the commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Madlanga commission of inquiry commissioner Sesi Baloyi has proposed that evidence leaders consider subpoenaing doctors to testify after a witness who was meant to testify on Wednesday filed a last-minute and unclear sick note.

The witness, whose name is being withheld for safety reasons, works with crime intelligence agents and informants.

Chief evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson told the commission the witness filed a postponement application, but the medical note submitted was hard to read.

“Our concern with this application, the medical certificate is illegible. It is a concern because there are repeated cases of witnesses who are called to testify and who postpone on grounds of health,” Chaskalson said.

He said there were no doubts the witness who was meant to testify was not well.

The witness’ lawyer, Mmuso Matlala, said he would file a clear and acceptable medical note to the commission.

Baloyi proposed for Chaskalson to consider whether the commission should subpoena doctors to testify when unclear medical notes were submitted to the commission.

“With the risk that this may be a recurring issue, as you [Chaskalson] indicate, because we have had this before with other witnesses, perhaps you may want to consider whether at some point if this persists whether a medical doctor or health professional who signs a certificate should not be called to testify,” she said.

Baloyi said the commission could also compel a witness to explain to the commission.

“At an appropriate time, we would ask you to address us on this. This risks being a recurring problem, it is a matter we have to be mindful of so that we do not end up allowing this. It is unacceptable we got one this morning and it says nothing about the condition of the patient.”

The commission was postponed to Thursday.

Earlier this month, the commission had to postpone the testimony of Witness F, a police officer working closely with deputy commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, due to hospitalisation.

Witness F testified for about two days, but testimony was halted midway for health reasons.

Business Day