Ipid director Jennifer Ntlatseng’s term extended to ensure stability

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Decision is necessary to sustain improvements at Ipid, police portfolio committee says

The portfolio committee on police has given acting police minister Firoz Cachalia the green light to extend the term of the current executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate(Ipid), Jennifer Ntlatseng.

In a statement, the committee confirmed its decision to accede to Cachalia’s request, saying the decision is necessary to ensure organisational stability and to sustain the improvements occurring at Ipid.

Portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron conceded that this is not an ideal occurrence.

He said, however, “The need to ensure that there is no vacuum in leadership of a strategic oversight mechanism over the South African Police Service compelled the committee to accede to the request.”

The former executive director’s contract lapsed on July 31 2025, with the appointment of an active director from August 13 2025.

Despite the delay, Cameron said there had been a marked improvement in the structure’s performance. He emphasised that planning is critical.

“The ministry should have anticipated the end of the contract and acted with speed to ensure a seamless handover process. That no foreplanning was done is an indictment of the strategic planning of the ministry. The Ipid is a critical body and must be headed by someone with strong leadership qualities, which means there was a need for a careful, detailed and fair process of recruitment free from the pressure of time.”

In addition, the committee reported that several members in their cohort are also bogged down with the parliamentary ad hoc committee instituted to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal SAPS provincial head Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“The portfolio committee has therefore had to consider the impact of the ad hoc committee on critical aspects of its work, such as a National Assembly-mandated investigation into the causes and impact of gang violence in the Cape Flats, which has had to be deferred,” Cameron said.

The committee had decided to write to the speaker of the National Assembly to request an extension on the deadline of the lifespan of the investigation.

“The committee remains committed to undertaking this work, and the application for an extension is to ensure that adequate planning is done to ensure a thorough process when the work on the investigation is undertaken.”

Cameron added that gang-related violence and mass murders in the Cape Flats and across the country have reached a crisis point, thereby requiring extensive and considered work.

“Upon the completion of the lifespan of the ad hoc committee, this matter will receive the necessary attention it deserves,” he said.

Daily Dispatch