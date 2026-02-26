SOPA 2026 | 427 Eastern Cape schools still use pit toilets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Thursday revealed there are 427 schools that continue to use unsafe and unhygienic toilet structures, some of which have claimed young lives.

The Eastern Cape government will this year speed up its efforts to eradicate hundreds of pit latrines in provincial schools, with the province setting an ambitious target of doing away with 300 such structures during this financial year.

Delivering his second state of the province address in the seventh term of governance at the Bhisho legislature, Mabuyane conceded 427 schools with pit toilets “pose a serious risk to the lives of pupils”.

He said the plan to eradicate 300 pit latrines this year will be done through his office and in partnership with the provincial education department.

“Our intention is to protect our children and provide them with dignity,” he said.

Mabuyane acknowledged the province has 458 schools “built with inappropriate material.”

In 2025, government completed the construction of 25 new schools in the Eastern Cape.

Last month, the province marked the start of the 2026 academic year by officially opening the state-of-the-art Sitoza Senior Secondary School in the Dr AB Xuma municipality.

Mabuyane said in 2026 the construction of 57 schools will be completed for handover to communities.

These include Lupindo Senior Secondary in Alfred Nzo, David Livingstone High in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Upper Corana in OR Tambo, Jongulwandle in Amathole, and Khanyisa Special School in the Chris Hani district.

“It’s a tall order we are attending to with the seriousness it deserves,” Mabuyane said.

Less than a year ago, the Eastern Cape came under heavy scrutiny after it missed its deadline to eradicate pit latrines in schools flagged to have unsafe toilets, forcing hundreds of pupils in nearly 100 schools to relieve themselves in the open or in unsafe structures.

In April last year basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (Safe) initiative eradicated 96%, or more than 3,000 pit latrines audited in 2018 across the country by the March 2025 deadline.

