SOPA 2026 | Mabuyane urges metros to invest in tourism infrastructure upgrades

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane delivers his state of the province address at the provincial legislature in Bhisho on Thurday.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has called on the province’s two metropolitan municipalities to invest more in tourism-related infrastructure upgrades before hosting next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup.

This as the province is positioning itself as the home of sports and creative tourism.

Delivering his state of the province address at the Bhisho legislature’s Raymond Mhlaba chamber on Thursday, Mabuyane urged the Buffalo City and the Nelson Mandela Bay metros to prioritise tourism investment.

He said the province had raked in a record R6bn in tourism revenue in the last quarter of 2025, with more than R4bn of that spent by people who had visited the province in just the month of December.

The province’s two metros are set to host some games when cricket enthusiasts and teams descend on South Africa for the tournament in late 2027.

The global showpiece will also be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia between October and November 2027.

Delivering his speech, Mabuyane said his government was positioning the Eastern Cape as the home of sports and creative tourism. He said the passion of the people of the province on the sports field was converting into jobs, pride and global visibility.

As a result of this, he urged both municipalities to make sure they put adequate investment into tourism.

“In our schools, we are strengthening sporting codes such as rugby, cricket, football and golf so that learners feed directly into professional pathways.

“We call on our metros to invest in tourism-related infrastructure this year as we prepare to host Cricket World Cup matches in 2027.

“The Springboks will also be back in the province in June, for a match against the Barbarians, so we need to capitalise on that,” he said.

Mabuyane’s comments come as the province will be treated to international cricket next year as Gqeberha and East London host Proteas’ international matches against Australia and Bangladesh, respectively.

Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London will stage the opening ODI of three against Bangladesh on December 1, while St George’s Park in Gqeberha will host the Proteas’ second Test against the Aussies, starting on October 18.

Mabuyane revealed that the province, between October and December 2025, had received 2.2-million tourists, with 1.2-million of them visiting in December alone.

He said more than 350,000 of the visitors were international tourists.

“The spending of R6bn in the Eastern Cape in the last quarter of 2025 was the highest in the country, and R4bn of that was for the month of December alone. This shows the strength of our cultural offering.

“We are diversifying our tourism products by creating new experiences for tourists,” he said.

In December, Buffalo City council approved the allocation of R20m to upgrade the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium for next year’s world cup showpiece.

The province had estimated that more than 40,000 people would visit for the event, injecting R800m into the provincial economy.

The R20m investment would add to the total estimated cost of just less than R67m to upgrade the facility, with the remaining funds coming from Cricket SA and the provincial government.

Mabuyane commended the municipality for some of its completed multimillion-rand tourism projects.

“We congratulate BCM for tourism-related developments such as the upgrades in Ebuhlanti, which ensure that tourists to our cities enjoy their holidays in hospitable environments,” he said.

Mabuyane, while addressing the ANC regional conference in Buffalo City, urged council authorities to prioritise the construction of a mega stadium, at the level of the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Buffalo City, to tap more sports tourism.

