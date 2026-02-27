DA dominates party donations as IEC publishes declarations for third quarter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The IEC has published the full list of disclosed donations for the third quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year. File photo.

The Multi-Party Democracy Fund (MPDF) has again found itself without any donations for the second quarter in a row, potentially raising an alarm. However, the IEC maintains this does not indicate a structural flaw.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) published the declarations of donations for the third quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, covering September 1 to December 31 2025.

Benefactors included GNU partners the DA, ANC, IFP, as well as ActionSA and Build One South Africa (Bosa).

While the cumulative amount for all five parties equated to a little more than R35m, the MPDM received nothing in donations.

“This absence of contributions to the fund does not necessarily indicate a structural flaw in the fund, but rather likely a combination of factors such as donor preference for direct donations, current economic conditions, fiscal constraints, as well as electoral timing dynamics,” the IEC said.

“The commission reiterates its call on individuals and corporate South Africa to seriously consider and make contributions to the Fund to support and enhance a vibrant multiparty democracy.”

Parties which did not declare donations included the MK Party, the EFF and GNU partners such as UDM, FF+ and Rise Mzansi

The DA received the lion’s share of donations in the third quarter, with more than R31m in donations. The IEC said of this amount, approximately 96% (R30.1m) constituted monetary donations, while R1.1m was in-kind.

The DA received two significant donations of R10m each — from Fynbos Ekwiteit and Ball Family Trust.

A further R4,670,000 donation was received from Lawrin Investment Limited, a foreign entity based in Jersey in the English Channel. This donation was allocated specifically for training and skills development and appears compliant, both in terms of the amount and purpose under the act.

“Additional monetary donations, averaging approximately R1m each, were received from a combination of entities and individuals. Notable contributors include the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (R1,107,148.24) and the Danish Liberal Democracy Programme (R1,137,811.53), which are regular donors to the party.”

The ANC declared a single donation of R2m from Chancellor House Trust.

“Although this declaration was submitted after the regulatory deadline, the commission has resolved to publish it in the interest of transparency. The required regulatory processes relating to late declarations, including the issuing of a section 15 directive, have been initiated.”

A substantial amount of ActionSA’s donations were received from party leader Herman Mashaba, whose cumulative donations amount to R1.2m.

“Bosa declared a single in-kind donation valued at R103,481 from Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) NPC. The donation was allocated towards the costs of a workshop aimed at promoting good governance, public conduct, ethics and accountability,” the IEC said.

The IFP received an in-kind donation valued at R158,329.56 from KAS NPC.

Parties which did not declare donations included the MK Party, the EFF and GNU partners such as UDM, FF+ and Rise Mzansi.

The National Assembly increased the reporting threshold from R100,000 to R200,000, and the annual upper limit from R15m to R30m.

TimesLIVE