Phahlane says interactions with Cat Matlala were ‘coincidental’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has clarified his relationship with Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, an alleged member of the “big five” criminal syndicate accused of capturing the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Phahlane appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday, which is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

Matlala is at the centre of a massive corruption scandal involving a R360m SAPS health services tender.

Phahlane’s name was linked to Matlala during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry by Brig Rachel Matjeng. Matjeng, who was in an “on-and-off” romantic relationship with Matlala, testified that Phahlane had requested her to organise a meeting between the two men.

During his testimony, Phahlane admitted to knowing Matlala but said their encounters were entirely coincidental. He explained that they met at a restaurant near Matlala’s residence in Pretoria.

I have never had dealings with Matlala on any business of the police. — Khomotso Phahlane, former acting national police commissioner

“I happened to be attending a spa in an area not far from where he lives,” Phahlane said. “At times, after my sessions, there is a restaurant where I would have a meal. On more than one occasion, he would either be coming in or going out.”

Phahlane said these meetings occurred around 2018 or 2019, after his tenure as acting national commissioner (2015–2017), from which he was removed amid misconduct and corruption allegations.

Phahlane emphasised that his interactions with Matlala — whom he described as a “young black man from Mamelodi, Pretoria” — were strictly social and occurred while he was no longer serving in the SAPS.

When asked if he was aware of Matlala’s alleged criminal activities at the time, Phahlane responded: “I am not in the business of profiling people. I read about him like any other person. I never asked him about his businesses. Talking to a person does not mean you are friends or in business together.”

He categorically denied receiving any funds from the businessman, stating firmly, “I don’t need money from Matlala.”

When pressed by the evidence leader regarding the depth of his relationship with Matlala, Phahlane became defensive, labelling the line of inquiry as “uninformed”.

“I have never had dealings with Matlala on any business of the police. I met him where I met him; I have never met him anywhere else,” he insisted. “His relationship with police management has nothing to do with me.”

TimesLIVE