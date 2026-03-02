EFF calls for accountability on Macpherson’s Brazil ‘baecation’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An overseas trip has landed minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson facing the ire of the EFF. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

The EFF has condemned the controversial overseas trip by public works minister Dean Macpherson, calling the party hypocritical for allowing what it previously claimed to oppose.

On Sunday, Macpherson came under fire after the City Press article revealing that he went on a taxpayer-funded “working visit” to Brazil, which he reportedly took with his romantic partner.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said the amount spent was not the central issue, but the “blatant abuse of public resources”.

“It is the entitlement mentality that has infected the leadership of the department of public works and infrastructure. The minister can hide behind corrections and media technicalities, but he cannot hide from the political reality: taxpayers funded a trip that included his partner.”

Before entering into government, the DA strongly opposed public representatives travelling on the taxpayer’s bill.

“The DA itself claims that public representatives are prohibited from taking partners or unauthorised companions on international taxpayer-funded trips. Yet here we have a DA minister doing exactly what they claim to oppose — exposing the hypocrisy of a party that pretends to be the guardian of clean governance while practising elite indulgence when in power."

The EFF criticised the shortcomings faced by the public works department in the face of a travel splurge, calling it unacceptable.

“At a time when schools are collapsing, clinics are crumbling, police stations are unsafe, and the department itself cannot maintain its own head office to basic safety standards, the minister saw it fit to prioritise international travel arrangements that included his partner.

“Public works is the landlord of the state, yet it cannot maintain government buildings, cannot produce an updated credible asset register, and cannot prevent decay of public infrastructure. But when it comes to booking international trips, the machinery works perfectly.”

Tambo said it was not material whether the media reports were misleading, as the minister claimed, but vowed that his party would pursue the truth.

“We want South Africans to focus on the facts. His partner travelled on an official overseas visit. Public funds were used. The department he leads is in an administrative and infrastructure crisis.

“The attempt to portray legitimate public scrutiny as a ‘fightback campaign” is desperate and dangerous. Every time a minister is exposed, the reflex is to blame journalists, blame officials, blame political opponents — anyone except themselves."

The EFF spokesperson said the party is committed to pursuing the matter through parliamentary mechanisms.

“The EFF calls for full disclosure of the complete breakdown of the Brazil trip expenditure, clarity on what portion of the cost related directly or indirectly to the minister’s partner, as well as a clear policy explanation from the department regarding companions on official trips.”

The EFF is demanding that Macpherson report to parliament on all international travel undertaken since assuming office.

