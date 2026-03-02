Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment for DRC withdrawal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The government is expected to spend more than R883m to assist in the extension of employment of 450 members of the SANDF to facilitate a complete withdrawal from the UN stabilisation mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE

President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed the extension of the employment of 450 members of the South African National Defence Force for a period of six months.

Government is expected to spend R883,124,104 as part of the expenditure incurred to accommodate this move.

According to Ramaphosa, this is to ensure complete withdrawal from the UN stabilisation mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Monusco).

In a letter to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza, the president said the South African government has taken the decision to withdraw from participation in Monusco in agreement with the UN.

However, he concedes that the withdrawal of the SANDF forces’ structure elements will be phased and conducted over the next six months.

“This extension is required to properly manage the withdrawal of the members of the SANDF. The extension of the employment is for the period February 1 until July 31.

“This employment is authorised in accordance with the provisions of section 201(2)(c) of the constitution, read with section 93 of the Defence Act.”

The president added he will communicate this report to the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces. He also requested that Didiza share the contents of the letter with MPs.

TimesLIVE