Politics

WATCH LIVE | Tebello Mosikili appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili will testify before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SA must adopt policies that promote expanded economic activity

2

Disease and dispossession the catalyst behind Great Cattle Killing

3

Don’t forget to fill up before midnight

4

EDITORIAL | Guardians of Hope simply cannot be allowed to fail

5

New labour regime on the table