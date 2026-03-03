WATCH LIVE | Tebello Mosikili appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili will testify before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday.
The committee is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.
TimesLIVE
Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili will testify before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday.
The committee is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.