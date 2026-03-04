Politics

WATCH LIVE | MP Fadiel Adams appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

MP Fadiel Adams, leader of the National Coloured Congress, will testify before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

