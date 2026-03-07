Mabuyane backs Ramaphosa’s call for SA to mediate in Middle East war

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has thrown his weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for South Africa to mediate in the Middle East war.

The conflict started when the US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran, which retaliated, targeting nations with links to the US in the region.

Replying to the state of the province address debate in the legislature in Bhisho this week, Mabuyane expressed concern about the situation.

“We live in interesting times,” he said.

“When we delivered the state of the province address last week, there were tensions of an imminent war in the Middle East.

“That war has become a reality after the US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, which claimed the life of, among others, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.”

Mabuyane said it was concerning US President Donald Trump’s second term “has been marked by disregard of international law and unprecedented military aggression against other nations”.

“I’m raising this issue to highlight that we might be 12,000km away from Iran, but we are affected by what is happening in that region.

“For example, the disruption of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is affecting tankers that transport oil, which will lead to a surge in oil prices.”

High fuel transport costs will push up costs for farmers and the car sector, which are heavily export-orientated, he said.

The crisis has triggered flight suspensions and cancellations.

“This will impact tourism attractions such as Addo Elephant Park.

“We are more concerned for Eastern Cape residents working in the Gulf in education, engineering and other sectors who are reporting heightened anxiety from the conflict, with some facing evacuation or flight cancellations.

“As the Eastern Cape, we support calls by President Cyril Ramaphosa for immediate dialogue and maximum restraint to prevent further humanitarian and security crises in the Middle East.”

Earlier this week, Eastern Cape families scattered across the Gulf and parts of Asia spoke of their fear and uncertainty amid sleepless nights, shaking windows and cancelled flights.

