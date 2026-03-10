MPs hail Lekota as a patriotic man of conviction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parties across the political spectrum in the National Assembly on Tuesday put their differences aside to pay a glowing tribute to COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota.

Speaker after speaker hailed the former minister of defence as a true patriot who was driven by a conviction in his own ideas.

Lekota died last Wednesday after a long illness.

The National Assembly kicked off its proceedings on Tuesday with tributes to Lekota, who had also served as the first chairperson of one of the houses of parliament, the National Council of Provinces between 1997 and 1999.

DA MP Werner Horn, who is also one of the National Assembly house chairpersons, lauded Lekota for how he had conducted himself when he became the first premier of a divided Free State in 1994.

“As the first premier of the Free State in 1994 he displayed immense emotional intelligence, faced with the task of uniting a province, which like all other provinces at that time, was deeply scared and divided.

“His warmth and ability to speak to everybody in their mother tongue and his passion for the Free State, won over even the most sceptical.

“Mr Lekota also understood the unifying power of sport long before it became fashionable, training in those days with the Free State rugby team and Bloemfontein Celtic.”

Horn also reflected on Lekota’s decision to defect from the ANC in 2008 to co-establish his party, COPE, pointing out that Lekota was not one to “be bogged down” by dominant ideas.

“This led to him playing a leading role in establishing the Congress of the People, reflecting his conviction that democracy requires not only loyalty to democratic institutions but also the courage to follow one’s conscience. He played the role of holding the executive to account vigorously but also constructively.”

MK Party MP Des van Rooyen expressed similar sentiments

“May his courage, his patriotism, his bravery, his unwavering commitment to the truth continue to inspire future generations of South Africa, rest in peace Mr Lekota. You have accomplished your mission ...”

EFF MP Sixolisa Gcilishe recounted how Lekota warmly received her as a junior staff member of COPE in its infancy stages.

“I was just a young person when COPE was born. I had passion, I had energy. Ntate Lekota did not look at my age and see inexperience.

“He looked at me and saw opportunity at a time when social media was still a mysterious new thing. He turned to me and said: ‘I don’t know what you want to do, I don’t understand this thing but build it for us.’

“That trust was everything, he gave me the keys. He let a young person shape the voice of a political movement in a new digital age. That is the kind of person he was, a risk taker, a believer in the youth and a leader who empowered others.”

ANC deputy chief whip Dorris Mpapane described Lekota as a trailblazer who achieved “many firsts in his life”.

“He was a skilled orator, a passionate and courageous public representative. He served in this parliament until he announced his retirement in the sixth term of parliament. We remember his unique voice, his laughter that defined an eternal youthfulness and his unflinching confidence in his principles. He was a firebrand who remained true to his nickname, ‘Terror’, which he earned on the football field when he terrorised his opponents with his left foot.”

TimesLIVE

“