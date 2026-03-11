ANC calls out deputy minister Bernice Swartz for ‘one loaf, one family’ stunt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC has called out deputy minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Bernice Swartz, after she embarked on a bread donation campaign — which has sparked controversy for its insensitive parading of the poor.

In videos, Swartz is seen standing in front of crates filled with loaves of bread, which she says will be donated to poor and indigent homes.

Several volunteers in party regalia are then seen distributing the loaves of bread to community members, with some saying: “One loaf, one family. From the ANC. In the ANC there is life, so one loaf means a lot. We thank mama Bernice Swartz.”

However, the ANC has distanced itself from the spectacle, saying the images created the false impression that the activity was part of an official ANC programme or campaign.

In a statement, party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said Luthuli House had noted, with concern, the use of the ANC’s name, colours and branding. “The ANC wishes to state categorically that the distribution reflected in these images is not an ANC campaign and was not authorised by any structure of the organisation. The organisation therefore distances itself from these actions and emphasises that the activity was not undertaken under the mandate or authority of the ANC.”

Bhengu said the party conceded it had many members across the country who contributed to society. “They play an important social responsibility role in their communities by assisting vulnerable households and supporting local initiatives. Such acts of solidarity reflect the values of ubuntu and service to the people that define the movement.

“However, the party sanctioned the use of its name, colours and branding in the acts of charity or community assistance,” he said, adding, “but they should not be presented as organisational programmes when they are private initiatives.“

Bhengu said it was important for assistance to communities to always uphold dignity and respect, and should never be conducted in a manner that may diminish their humanity.

“The organisation has taken internal steps to address the matter and reprimand the comrade involved, together with those who participated in the activity under the ANC banner without authorisation.

“The ANC calls on all members, organisations and individuals to refrain from misusing the ANC name and symbols, particularly in ways that undermine the dignity of communities or mislead the public. The movement remains committed to advancing lasting solutions to poverty, unemployment and inequality in line with its historic mission to build a better life for all.”

