Masemola denies corruption and intimidation allegations

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National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has responded to allegations made against him by several witnesses testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee.

Masemola returned to the hot seat on Tuesday to provide closing testimony and respond to evidence presented during the committee’s investigation into alleged corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

The probe was initially sparked by claims made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Masemola faced allegations from retired deputy national commissioner Francinah Vuma, who testified last week that Masemola and former police minister Bheki Cele plotted to force her out of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Vuma claimed she was barred from her duties and suspended — a suspension that lasted from 2022 until her retirement in January 2026.

Masemola denied targeting Vuma, asserting that her suspension was a legal necessity rather than a personal vendetta.

“I never targeted Vuma,” Masemola told the committee, explaining that her disciplinary action was necessitated by a Constitutional Court judgment. “I didn’t just wake up one day and decide to suspend her.”

He said when he served Vuma with a notice of suspension in 2022, she responded with a “protective disclosure” sent to multiple parties instead of providing reasons why she should remain in her post.

“I didn’t want a protective disclosure; I wanted reasons why I shouldn’t suspend her,” Masemola said. “You cannot wait until you are being disciplined to suddenly come forward with a protective disclosure.”

The commissioner also dismissed claims that he had “raided” Vuma’s office. He explained that he had discovered a sergeant shredding documents belonging to former national commissioner Khehla Sitole. Masemola said he ordered the sergeant to stop and assigned a team to review the files instead.

Businessman Brown Mogotsi previously testified that Masemola and Cele received millions in kickbacks from alleged syndicate member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mogotsi claimed Matlala told him Masemola expected a R25m gratification from the controversial R360m SAPS tender awarded to Medicare24.

Masemola denied ever receiving money from Matlala, jokingly saying: “I have yet to see that money. He probably kept it for himself. I’d love to have that money, but I didn’t receive a cent from Matlala.”

Masemola also rubbished claims that he plotted to remove high-ranking officials, including Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya and suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

He challenged Mogotsi to provide specific details regarding these alleged meetings.

“Mogotsi must provide the time, place and venue where these meetings supposedly took place,” Masemola said. “I hardly speak to Cele. He must back up whatever he is saying.”

Addressing concerns over leadership credentials, Masemola dismissed claims that Mkhwanazi and crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo lacked security clearances.

He confirmed they are cleared, noting that the administrative process can sometimes be lengthy, leading to temporary gaps in documentation for senior officials.

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