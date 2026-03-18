No services rendered: big boss sentenced after East Cape council defrauded

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The municipality lost almost R800,000 after roping in the firm.

A businesswoman convicted of fraud after nearly R800,000 was siphoned from the coffers of a rural Eastern Cape municipality has been ordered to pay a fine of R600,000 by the regional court in KuGompo City (formerly East London).

Investigations found that funds were doled out while no services were rendered and non-operational companies were listed in claims.

Sizeka Gwana-Ngalwa ,46, the director of Chemshelf 6cc, was sentenced alongside her company on Tuesday for 16 counts of fraud and money laundering involving the Ngqushwa Local Municipality.

The transactions took place between October 2010 and June 2011 after the municipality roped in the firm.

The Hawks arrested Gwana-Ngalwa on November 29 2023. She was released on R2,000 bail after appearing in court.

The Hawks’ KuGompo-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit probed the case.

“The Ngqushwa Local Municipality appointed Harvey World Travel Agency to facilitate events by paying accommodation and flights for municipal officials on numerous occasions,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“An amount of over R790,000 was paid to various bed-and-breakfast accommodations after submission of claims to the travelling agency for services not rendered.

“These included several accommodations around the East London area and surroundings, and other companies which were no longer functional.”

The money was transferred from It’s Normal Trading to Chemshelf 6cc with Gwana-Ngalwa as the company director hence her arrest in 2023.

The matter was reported to the Hawks after being flagged during external auditing.

This led to the arrest of former Ngqushwa municipal manager Nomhle Yvone Zongo, 46, and Nomonde Mirranda Cowa, 54, in 2023.

They were also then released on R2,000 bail each.

The cases against the three service providers were later withdrawn.

As the investigation continued, Bryce Gcinikhaya Ntsangani, 65, was served with summons to appear in court on March 27 2025.

“Gwana-Ngalwa and her business entity made numerous court appearances until their sentencing by the East London Regional Court on Tuesday 2026,” Mhlakuvana said.

“Gwana-Ngalwa was sentenced on counts 1-8 to pay a fine of R200,000 or three years of direct imprisonment.

“On counts 9-16 Gwana-Ngalwa was sentenced to pay a fine of R400,000 or three years of direct imprisonment.

“In addition, Gwana-Ngalwa was ordered to pay an immediate amount of R10,000 and thereafter pay monthly instalments of R50,000 from or before April 30 2026.

“Chemshelf 6cc was sentenced to pay a fine of R600,000, which was wholly suspended for the period of three years on condition thatit is not convicted for fraud and money laundering during the period of suspension.”

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