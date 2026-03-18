Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, also known as the Madlanga commission, continues hearing witness testimony on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

EDITORIAL | Investment in BCM’s sports facilities needs to start at the grassroots

2

FRANKLY SPEAKING | Crime and politics fused into one big wrecking ball

3

INSIGHT | There’s the rhetoric of war and the reality

4

‘Mixed economy’ under scrutiny amid political tension

5

Trustee liberalism in play but it never delivered political and civil rights to Africans