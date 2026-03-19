Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system continues hearing witness testimony on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Constitutional Court slams government over treatment of disaster victims

2

ANC leadership overhaul could revitalise party structures

3

EDITORIAL | Kudos to health department for nailing it on HIV drug

4

EDITORIAL | Investment in BCM’s sports facilities needs to start at the grassroots

5

FRANKLY SPEAKING | Crime and politics fused into one big wrecking ball