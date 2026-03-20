Amathole all set to hold ANC regional conference

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It is all systems go for the ANC in the Amathole region as the party finally hosts its much-anticipated elective conference between Friday and Sunday.

The regional conference, which will sit at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in KuGompo City, will see just more than 200 delegates converging to elect a new regional structure, replacing or giving a new mandate to the outgoing regional executive committee (REC) which was elected in 2023.

This region’s fifth elective conference would see 218 voting delegates, from the region’s 109 branches, deciding on who would lead this region going into the local government elections later in 2026 and beyond, regional secretary Nombuyelezo Ncethezo confirmed on Thursday.

The conference will sit just a few days before the Eastern Cape ANC goes to its provincial elective conference, which is also scheduled for KuGompo City, at the same venue, between March 27 and 30.

“We are more than ready to go to conference this weekend. All our preparations are in order, and we expect a peaceful and a united gathering,” Ncethezo said.

Registration for the conference will take place on Friday morning at the Calgary Conference Centre on the N6 on the outskirts of the city.

What is certain is that the region’s current chair, Sheila Xego, is set for another term in office, as she will not be contested for the position

Provincial ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane is expected to open the weekend conference on Friday afternoon.

Ncethezo said voting for the new regional top-five positions was also expected to take place later on Friday.

Voting for the additional seats in the new regional executive committee will take place between Saturday and Sunday morning.

What is certain is that the region’s current chair, Sheila Xego, is set for another term in office, as she will not be contested for the position.

Both warring party factions in the region are looking to her as their preferred regional chair candidate.

While one party grouping seeks continuation, with all the outgoing REC top-five leaders from 2023 retained, another grouping wants change in all other top-five positions except Xego’s seat.

The one slate has Anele Ntsangani as a deputy regional chair candidate, Ncethezo as regional secretary, Sanga Maneli as her deputy and Onke Mgunculu as a possible regional treasurer candidate.

Ntsangani doubles as Amathole District Municipality mayor, Maneli is his counterpart at the Ngqushwa Local Municipality, while Mgunculu is the district’s council speaker.

The other contesting lineup has Maneli as possible deputy chair, Aviwe Silo as regional secretary, Franscisco Dyantyi as his deputy and Lihle Gxothiwe as regional treasurer candidate.

Silo has been an ANC administrator in the province and in the region, Gxothiwe had been an REC member in the region, while Dyantyi, a former ANC Youth League provincial secretary, was in December elected as the league’s national deputy president.

In February, it was reported that a number of disgruntled party branches had threatened to take their party to court.

This as their branches were said to be at risk of not participating in this weekend’s elective congress due to an ongoing investigation into their membership numbers.

The nine branches in question, in the Amahlathi and Raymond Mhlaba sub-regions, at the time claimed they could not go to their mandatory branch biennial general meetings (BBGM’s) and branch general meetings (BGM’s) in the past few weeks.

This after they had allegedly been verbally informed by Ncethezo that their membership was being investigated.

At the time, some branches claimed that Ncethezo had failed to provide them with a QR code used to record and verify party membership in good standing during BGMs, thus preventing them from going ahead with their meetings.

While some branches at the time claimed to have met all the requirements, they accused Ncethezo of sidelining them.

This, they claim, came after some of them indicated that they would not support her, opting instead to support Silo.

On Thursday, one of these branch chairs, who did not want to be named, said some of their issues were later resolved and they were able to hold their branch meetings in preparation for this congress.

She, however, said some branches, including wards 13 and 14 at the Raymond Mhlaba sub-region, were still unable to sit before the cut-off date of March 15, and thus would not be able to send delegates to conference.

Ncethezo said the weekend conference would be closed by party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Sunday.

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