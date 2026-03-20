Faku extends olive branch after court victory

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The ANC Dr WB Rubusana leadership is focused on unity and has extended an olive branch even to those who took the newly elected structure to court, regional chair Princess Faku said.

Faku was speaking minutes after the high court in KuGompo on Thursday dismissed an application brought by disgruntled members contesting the legitimacy of the conference which re-elected her, unopposed, in December.

The application was dismissed with costs by judge Nicola Molony, with reasons for the ruling set to follow at a later stage.

The application was brought by Gwebile Gosani, Sinethemba Mpande, Nokick Veronica Bosman, Yongama James, Zameka Gajula, Mbuyiseli Damane and Pheleka Ntontela.

“We have spoken to those who have taken us to court. We want to bring them back,” Faku said.

“My responsibility as the chair of the ANC in this region is to bring even those who were not happy with the conference outcome back to the ANC.

“I’m going to meet them because the ANC is big [enough] for all of us.

“After the conference, there were branches that were not supporting us.

“My responsibility was to bring everyone together.

“Of the 50 branches in the region, I can confidently say we are speaking with one voice across about 49 of them.

“We have consolidated the ground, but it means now I have extra responsibility to bring these that have taken us to court, have a roundtable discussion and see how we integrate them back in the ANC.”

The applicants had hauled the region to court to nullify the outcome of the conference.

The bone of contention was branch disputes, in which the aggrieved members say some of the branches that participated in the December conference should not have done so.

The conference, which was postponed several times before it eventually sat, was marred with delays over branch disputes.

We must never be used by leaders to fight battles that are not needed in the movement — Princess Faku, regional chair

The aggrieved members, some of whom are former councillors, sought an order nullifying the conference itself and all the decisions, resolutions and election results.

They also wanted the conference to be reviewed and set aside, and the ANC directed to “formulate a task team to facilitate the process of convening and conducting a conference de novo within three months from the date of this order”.

Faku said: “What is important is that we must learn from this lesson.

“We must never be used by leaders to fight battles that are not needed in the movement.”

Faku said appealing against the ruling would be a waste of time, but “if they do have money, we must allow them to appeal the judgment”.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Yanga Zicina said the ANC was vindicated by the outcome.

“This is a confirmation that our internal party democratic processes consider all areas.

“This is a firm affirmation that our renewal project is built on the cornerstone of democracy and the rule of law.

“We encourage all the people of the ANC and our supporters to rally behind the democratically elected Dr WB Rubusana leadership,” Zicina said.

The disgruntled members who were in court declined to comment.

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