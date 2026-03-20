Gloves off as Ngcukayitobi asks ANC bigwigs to probe manipulation allegations

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Eastern Cape ANC secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi has asked the ANC top brass to investigate “membership systems failure, manipulation and inconsistent application of guidelines” that he believes are threatening to compromise the upcoming provincial elective conference, laying the blame squarely on secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

In a strongly worded-letter addressed to the senior national officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and chair Gwende Mantashe, Ngcukayitobi highlighted a litany of alleged irregularities relating to branch general meetings convened to pick delegates to represent branches in conferences.

He warned failure to address the issues could threaten the credibility of the party’s conference and open it to litigation.

Battle lines have been drawn ahead of the provincial conference in KuGompo City next week, in which Ngcukayitobi will challenge provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane for the hotseat.

Appealing to the party to urgently tackle the issues, Ngcukayitobi said this is the second letter to Mbalula highlighting them.

The first one was sent on August 12 2025.

“A letter which was both carelessly treated and was trivialised,” he wrote.

“The ANC in the Eastern Cape has been running both the branch biennial general meetings, branch general meetings and regional conferences since 2025 and is preparing to hold its 10th provincial conference from the March 27- 30.

“These conferences are held under very difficult conditions wherein the ANC is facing an existential crisis as evidenced by the 2024 electoral support, henceforth committed itself for a renewal which is well articulated in various documents including highlights on guidelines on conference guidelines.

“Further, this conference is convened just a few months before local government elections — another test case for the strength and resilience of the ANC.

“It is therefore incumbent on us, leaders of the ANC from national to the province, to ensure that processes leading up to the BBAGMs and conferences are credible, free, fair and democratic and allow members to elect their leaders without undue influence, interference, manipulation and patronage.

“We must all endeavour to ensure that the prescripts of the ANC NEC [national executive committee] adopted guidelines on conferences and ANC constitution are followed to the letter.”

Ngcukayitobi said his office had received many complaints from aggrieved members.

Referring to a video circulating on social media, he said a number of regions had been affected by the manipulation of outcomes, which includes the use of identity documents of members absent from meetings to sway results.

He listed Dr WB Rubusana, which saw a court victory on Thursday after an application challenging the outcome of its recent conference was dismissed, among those several implicated regions across the province.

Citing differences over disciplinary processes of Chris Hani regional chair Lusanda Sizani after his firearm court case, the provincial secretary lamented what he believes is inconsistency in the implementation of the party’s step-aside policy.

The case relates to a March 2025 incident in which Sizani’s private firearm was allegedly stolen during a vehicle break-in in KuGompo City.

“This intervention is therefore sought in order to secure a smooth, transparent, credible and democratic organisational processes that are free from tendencies of manipulation, gate keeping, that are fair and inclusive and beyond reproach,” Ngcukayitobi wrote.

“The ANC NEC must guard the Eastern Cape jealously as a critical base for renewal and stability. ”

The province hit back in a statement on Friday, after a special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting on Thursday.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Yanga Zicina said the PEC had distanced itself from the letter, which was not addressed to it.

Zicina said the PEC respected Ngcukayitobi’s right to express himself, but voiced concern about the usage of the party’s letterhead “as it was not processed through the structures of the province”.

“The PEC received a report that the matter will be handled by national officials together with the deployed to the province,” he said.

“We reiterate that our organisation’s processes and procedures must be respected at all times, and the PEC reminds that disputes resolution committees are in place to handle disputes relating to the conference.

“PEC members are expected to staunchly defend and articulate PEC resolutions and not outside the organisation and its collective decisions, no matter our personal temptations.”

Commenting on the state of readiness for the conference after the meeting, Zicina said the PEC in its meeting received all reports, including the verification report for the provincial conference from Mbalula.

“The verification report confirmed that 535 out of 554 branches have qualified, surpassing the minimum 70% threshold required to proceed with the provincial conference,” Zicina said.

“The secretary-general has signed off the final verification report and the province is permitted to hold its provincial conference within 14 days.

“We are confident that our conference will be a resounding success and will further renew and fortify our organisation towards the local government elections.”

Daily Dispatch