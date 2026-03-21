ANC Amathole regional conference gets under way

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Premier Oscar Mabuyane delivers his opening address at the ANC Amathole regional conference at the ICC in KuGompo City on Friday.

The ANC’s 5th Amathole regional elective conference kicked off on Friday, with premier and ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane delivering an opening address at the ICC in KuGompo City.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is expected to deliver the closing address on Sunday.

Amathole regional deputy secretary Sanga Maneli said the region was ready for the conference.

About 208 voting delegates are in attendance.

“We are sure we will deliver a successful conference,” Maneli said.

He said disputes had been finalised internally.

Traditional leaders are expected to debate the land issue at the conference.

“Both the Gcaleka and the Rharhabe areas are keen on this land question topic, and this is part of the debates we are going to have as the region and pave a way forward when it comes to it,” Maneli said.

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