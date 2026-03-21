Isanco leader Luyenge urges voters to have faith in civic organisations, traditional leaders

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With the country commemorating Human Rights Day‚ Isanco leader Zukile Luyenge has called on South Africans to vote for independent civic organisations and traditional leadership’s structures in the upcoming local government elections.

The Mthatha-born former ANC MP and ex Sanco Eastern Cape leader on Saturday said South Africans had little to celebrate after the past three decades “because they have been deceived by the corrupt officials who are fraudulently milking the public purse under the watchful eye of the ruling parties”.

“Now it is the time to redirect the people’s mandate by giving power to the independent civic organisations like Isanco and traditional leadership structures who exhibited great leadership and are also custodians of our culture and the rightful owners of the land,” he said.

“We call upon all the independent candidates to join hands with Isanco local structures on their brilliant ideas to restore human dignity and facilitate service delivery without crime and corruption. Corrupt officials use commissions and investigations to buy time while they are continuing to steal money that is supposed to benefit our people.”

Isanco was formed in 2020 as a breakaway from the ANC-aligned Sance. It won 14 seats in several local municipal councils during the 2021 local government elections a year later.

Luyenge urged South Africans to ensure they were registered for this year’s local government elections, saying “your decision not to vote favours the parties that you have lost hope in”.

He said South Africans were victims of the “unholy” tripartite alliance between the ANC, IEC and department of home affairs.

Isanco had also noted the influence of the war between Russia and Ukraine on the price of cooking oil in South Africa as Ukraine was a global supplier of sunflower oil.

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