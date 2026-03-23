Changing voters’ mood is key as ANC aims to ‘reclaim lost grounds’, says Mbalula

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addresses delegates during the 5th Amathole regional conference held at the ICC in KuGompo City.

One of the ANC’s biggest challenges is changing the mood of its potential voters ahead of the upcoming local government elections, the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says.

Closing the Amathole regional elective conference at the International Convention Centre in KuGompo City (formerly East London) on Sunday, Mbalula urged the more than 200 delegates attending the congress to get down to work and reclaim the lost ground.

“The next local government elections are around the corner,” he said.

“Our approach to the elections requires us to be agile and responsive to the needs and aspirations of our people.

“As we hit the ground running for local government elections, we must be alive to the reality that the only way to deal with the trust deficit with the electorate is decisive action — to deliver tangible outcomes.

“The dire state of our municipalities, the dismal service delivery track records, rampant corruption, social distance and lack of responsiveness to the daily struggles of our communities are some of the challenges we have to tackle in a decisive manner if we are to regain the trust of our people.”

According to Mbalula, these are things that make people feel good about their government and enable sustainable livelihoods.

The commitments the party makes in organisational renewal must find practical expression in the work members do at community level.

“ANC branches must lead the charge in championing the plight of our people on the ground,” Mbalula said.

The party will field candidates in each of the 205 local councils, eight metro councils and 44 district councils with more than 4,468 wards and over 23,000 voting districts.

“To achieve this, we need strong government delivery, good communication and an engagement with millions of voters, popular candidates with clear politics capacity to deliver sufficient financial resources and about 200,000 trained volunteers and 10,000 candidates,” Mbalula said.

The party is expected to submit its candidates’ names before August.

In May, the party will announce its mayoral candidates.

“Our biggest challenges include changing the mood of potential voters” he said.

“In 213 metro and local municipalities, we need to register about 3 to 4-million ANC voters under 40 and persuade and get out every potential ANC voter to vote.”

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