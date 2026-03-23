Eugene de Kock denies role in Cradock Four murders

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Eugene de Kock has denied his involvement in the brutal murders of the Cradock Four.

Apartheid-era killer Eugene de Kock has denied his involvement in the brutal murders of the Cradock Four.

De Kock was testifying under heavy police guard in the Gqeberha high court on Monday morning where an inquest is being held into the killings.

De Kock, however, admitted that the phrase “permanent removal” could only have meant “killing” activists Sicelo Mhlauli, Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata and Sparrow Mkhonto.

The four men were killed in June 1985.

The phrase was used in a document titled “Signal” that was authored by SA Defence Force officer Lawrence du Plessis, which was sent to the Joint Management Centre for approval.

De Kock said he was only asked by SA Security Branch police officer Captain Johan Martin “Sakkie” van Zyl to change the barrel of a firearm that was used during the incident to tamper with ballistics.

Testimony continues.

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