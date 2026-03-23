‘Hands off Mkhwanazi,’ says Ndlozi after Malema attack

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Former EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has called for the protection of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, saying he must be “shielded from all petty, egotistical, pompous, and parasitic attacks”.

This comes after a scathing verbal attack by EFF leader Julius Malema, who accused Mkhwanazi of dragging the EFF into personal vendettas between high-ranking SAPS officials.

The friction began during Mkhwanazi’s testimony before a parliamentary ad hoc committee last week. Mkhwanazi told the committee he had been introduced to Malema through Maj-Gen Feroz Khan. He further claimed Malema had previously arranged a meeting between himself and suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya in an attempt to broker peace between them.

While Malema was not present during the testimony, he used a party briefing at the weekend to fire back, criticising Mkhwanazi for involving the EFF in internal SAPS conflicts.

“Mkhwanazi is fighting Khan, and every time he fights him, he drags the EFF’s name — he drags the CIC’s name — to fight Khan,” Malema said. “Let him fight Khan if they have their own issues, and leave the EFF out of their nonsense, because the EFF is not part of any nonsense they are fighting about in the police.”

Malema admitted meeting Mkhwanazi through Khan but disputed Mkhwanazi’s version of events. He claimed he did not request the meeting; rather, it was Mkhwanazi who sought an audience after Malema publicly criticised the investigation into the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

“The typical Mkhwanazi called Khan and said, ‘I want to speak to this guy because he said I’m not doing anything on the AKA case,’” Malema said. “Khan, who is well known to me, called a meeting and said Mkhwanazi was asking to see me. I granted them a meeting in Zimbali, KZN, at Mkhwanazi’s request.”

Malema went on to describe the commissioner as a “coward” for speaking out in a parliamentary setting where Malema could not defend himself.

“When he was in my presence, he could not get that impression of me. I have no time for cowards,” Malema added, warning Mkhwanazi not to imply a corrupt relationship exists between him, Sibiya, and Khan.

“Don’t be shaken by nonsense,” Malema told his supporters.

After these comments, Ndlozi took to social media to demand protection for Mkhwanazi. Though he did not mention Malema by name, his remarks came after the weekend’s attacks.

“Hands off Gen Mkhwanazi,” Ndlozi posted on X. “A society that doesn’t protect whistleblowers is doomed to become a mafia state! They have already killed Babita [Deokaran]. What do you think they will do to Mkhwanazi?”

Ndlozi dismissed the narrative that Mkhwanazi is engaged in “personality fights” or factionalism in SAPS.

“What this line seeks to do is to neutralise the correct momentum against SAPS generals who have protected, advanced, and benefited from organised crime with the endorsement of top politicians,” Ndlozi said.

“Mkhwanazi’s mission is simple: organised criminals are embedded with top politicians and top generals, and they must all be exposed and meet the full might of the law!”

Ndlozi also framed Mkhwanazi’s stance as a fight for the country’s future.

“If Mkhwanazi doesn’t win this battle, which is a people’s battle, then ours will become a banana republic — a mafia state ruled by men with guns.”

TimesLIVE