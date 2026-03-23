Political parties react to alleged SABC ‘Face the Nation’ interference

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Political parties have reacted to the termination of Face the Nation, hosted by Clement Manyathela, alleging interference by the ANC and the Presidency.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that the political talk show is being canned, allegedly because ANC and senior government officials don’t like the grilling they get from the show’s host. Manyathela confirmed his prime-time show will not be renewed.

The MK Party said it had deep suspicions about the programming decision.

“While it is understood that media institutions periodically review and adapt their programming in line with industry practices, the circumstances surrounding the cancellation of Face the Nation cannot be viewed in isolation from a troubling pattern of hostility directed at journalists who dare to interrogate the executive authority of the so-called government of national unity (GNU),” it said.

“What is unfolding bears all the hallmarks of victimisation, intimidation, and the systematic erosion of journalistic independence in a public broadcaster that belongs to the people of South Africa, not to politicians,” said party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

“It cannot be overlooked that the Presidency allegedly took exception to Manyathela’s persistent and legitimate questioning of President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Phala Phala scandal, a matter of profound public interest that goes to the heart of accountability, transparency, and the rule of law.”

The party warned that any attempt to capture the public broadcaster, whether through intimidation, censorship or strategic appointments, poses a threat to democratic accountability and media freedom.

“Objective reporting and the fearless interrogation of those in power cannot be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency. The SABC must never become a megaphone for the ruling elite nor a battlefield where journalists are punished for doing their jobs. The MK Party condemns, in the strongest possible terms, any attempt to silence independent voices, intimidate journalists, or manipulate editorial decisions for political gain.

“We remind the leadership of the SABC and the political authorities behind these actions that the public broadcaster is funded by the people of South Africa and is constitutionally obligated to serve the public interest, not the interests of politicians seeking to evade accountability.”

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille echoed that Manyathela was axed for sinister reasons and not what the SABC claims was an austerity move.

“There is no way that Manyathela‘s Face the Nation was axed for financial reasons. He is a tough interviewer to all and one of the few who do in-depth research. This reeks of political interference in the public broadcaster, and that is a danger to our democracy.”

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said his party is gravely concerned by the emerging implication that the ANC has interfered with the public broadcaster to sideline a journalist who asks them the thought-out questions they should be asked.

“Politicians need to realise it is their embarrassing answers and not the questions posed by journalists that are the cause of political embarrassment in our country,” said Beaumont.

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi, from the DA, on Sunday expressed concern at the allegations of “purported political pressure on the editorial independence of the SABC, which is sacrosanct”.

“The SABC, under the current board and executive leadership, has made significant strides in restoring the editorial independence of the public broadcaster after years of pandering to political pressure. The allegations of political pressure, therefore, risk reversing all the progress that has been made to date, if not thoroughly dispelled with facts.”

He said he has written to the chairperson of the SABC board to request a detailed report outlining the reasons for the discontinuation of the programme.

“It is important we get all the facts to ensure that the matter has been dealt with fairly and without compromising the principles of robust journalism and editorial independence at the SABC,” Malatsi said.

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