WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at reburial of Khoi and San peoples’ remains

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the main address on Monday at the reburial of 63 Khoi and San people, whose remains were unethically removed from South Africa more than a century ago.
TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the main address on Monday at the reburial of 63 Khoi and San people, whose remains were unethically removed from South Africa more than a century ago.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.