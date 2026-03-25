MK Party to hold first policy conference

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The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has announced it will hold its first policy conference in June.

This is part of a plan to improve its “resolve and tactical strength” regarding policy certainty, it said.

MK Party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo, making the announcement at a media briefing on Wednesday, said the conference will help to craft a clear and coherent policy framework. “This conference will guide public representatives and members and strengthen ideological unity within the movement,” he said.

Following the conference, the party will launch its election manifesto at a national rally to be led by its leader, former president Jacob Zuma, titled the Siyathatha rally.

The MKP has also resolved to establish a policy formulation subcommittee to be led by former party MP Lucky Montana and that will include committee members such as Joe Ndhlela, Andile Mngxitama and advocate Dali Mpofu. The team will be entrusted with assisting the organisation to develop and adopt a clear roadmap with defined timelines.

Nomvalo said these steps were aimed at stabilising the organisation and preparing it for a decisive electoral victory in the 2026 local government elections. “We will start with immediate consultations across all provinces and the establishment of election structures.”

Branches of the MK Party must become active political schools, organising centres and vehicles for community empowerment. We are moving decisively to ensure that the MK Party is rooted in the daily struggles of the people — Sibonelo Nomvalo, MK Party secretary-general

The secretary-general reflected on the recent meeting of the party’s top brass, which highlighted the importance of the grassroots structures of the organisation.

“Branches, which are the backbone of the organisation, remain unequal in strength and functionality across the country. As an immediate measure to improve this aspect, the MK Party will rebuild branches as centres of the people’s power and strengthen political education and cadre development.”

Nomvalo emphasised that the organisation needed to ensure that branches were active in community struggles and not just for electoral purposes:

“Branches of the MK Party must become active political schools, organising centres and vehicles for community empowerment. We are moving decisively to ensure that the MK Party is rooted in the daily struggles of the people.”

The party has vowed to prepare rigorously for the upcoming local government elections, saying they have taken a “bold and strategic decision to establish a nationally controlled and operationally devolved election machinery. This means that the organisation will direct its full energy and resources towards electoral mobilisation and campaigning. Party structures will be streamlined to prioritise community engagement and voter mobilisation.”

Nomvalo believes their new “operationally devolved election machinery” will be key to activating direct voter contact.

“We will identify key developmental challenges and seek guidance from our masses in resolving these problems. This approach is designed not only to win the upcoming local government elections, but to unite the organisation around a common national purpose of reclaiming the pride and dignity of our people, restore confidence in public institutions and build an economy that is self-reliant and globally competitive.”

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