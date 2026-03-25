Politics

WATCH | Ruling reserved in ANC court battle over Eastern Cape conference

ZIYANDA ZWENI

ZIYANDA ZWENI

YANGA ZICINA
ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina

The high court in KuGompo City has reserved a ruling in an urgent application brought by disgruntled ANC members over branch disputes.

After hearing length arguments on Wednesday, judge Babalo Metu reserved judgment, which will be handed down on Thursday.

Lwazi Rotya, speaking on behalf of the applicants, said they were optimistic the court would find in their favour.

Meanwhile, ANC spokesperson Yanga Zicina said they were satisfied with the proceedings and had done all they could to defend the application.

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