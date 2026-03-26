Court erred, says ANC after interim order interdicts EC conference

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The ANC has taken the decision of the high court in KuGompo City to issue an interim interdict on appeal, saying the court erred in entertaining the application in circumstances where “it lacked territorial jurisdiction to do so”.

The court issued the interdict in favour of disgruntled applicants who took the party to court to halt the provincial ANC elective conference.

Acting judge Babalo Metu, pending the determination of the grievances raised by the applicants, directed the ANC, the provincial executive committee, party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, and the provincial secretary — the respondents — to comply with the ANC’s governance instruments, including, but not limited to, the “Conference Guidelines” and its constitution.

Metu interdicted and restrained the respondents from holding the provincial elective conference scheduled to take place from today until March 29.

The judge further granted leave to parties to supplement these papers, to the extent necessary, for the determination of the outstanding relief sought.

The ANC, PEC and Mbalula were told to pay the costs of the application on a party-and-party scale.

In court papers seen by the Dispatch, the applicant — Mbalula — alleges that the court further erred in directing the ANC to comply with the governance instruments of the ANC, including but not limited to the conference guidelines in circumstances where there was no such noncompliance.

“The court a quo erred in granting an order interdicting and restraining the respondents from holding the provincial elective conference of the ANC.

“The court a quo erred in granting an adverse order as to costs against the respondents in circumstances where it decided to grant interim interdictory relief against the respondents,” the ANC said in the papers.

It will argue that the hearing of “the applicants for an interdict did not make a case for it” and “the materially disputed facts stood in the way of the grant of the interdict.”

Attorney Sinawo Makangela, for the applicants, said the conference could not continue until the ANC finalised its internal processes.

Makangela said the appeal would not suspend the operation of the interim order.

He said if the court processes continued despite the court order, it would constitute contempt of court.

“We wrote them a letter and brought to their attention the provisions of the law that regulates the process we are in now, so their leave to appeal doesn’t suspend the operation of this order.

“If they are pushing us to that level, we will have to launch those contempt proceedings if we get those instructions, with a very punitive order of probably having to arrest someone,” Makangela said.

The ANC provincial executive committee is currently locked in a meeting discussing the court ruling.

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