Joe Gqabi ANC members’ court application put on hold for now

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The Joe Gqabi region application was removed from the urgent roll on Thursday.

The application by disgruntled ANC members from the Joe Gqabi region over branch disputes has been postponed sine die, meaning without a date being set for its hearing.

This comes after the application was removed from the urgent roll as per a draft order agreed upon by all parties in the high court in KuGompo City on Thursday.

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC told judge Thembekile Malusi that the urgent part of the application had been overtaken by events, referring to an earlier judgment made by acting judge Babalo Metu which issued an interim interdict, stopping the provincial ANC conference from sitting.

Malusi endorsed the draft order.

The application was brought by Obedient Coetzee, Zwelithini, Yandiswa Zweni, Nomalungelo Hona, Siyabulela Nxoza and Nontuthuzelo Hlanjwa over grievances including a demarcation and verification report.

The ANC has since appealed against the interim interdict. It is yet to be heard.

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