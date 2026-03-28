No room for mediocrity ahead of elections, Holomisa tells delegates

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UDM president Bantu Holomisa says the time for mediocrity is over, imploring delegates at his party’s Eastern Cape elective congress to ensure they elect people with the right character.

“I hope that the delegates will elect a strong team to run the province because if we get strong leaders, they are the ones who are going to make sure the manifesto of the UDM is implemented,” he said in his address to delegates at the start of the congress in Mthatha on Saturday.

“And also that they work with the community to identify quality councillors or candidates(for the upcoming local government elections).”

The Mqanduli-born leader said the appointment of people with shady characters and backgrounds had previously seen South Africans taken for a ride in a number of municipalities by unscrupulous consultants, resulting in monies meant to service people being stolen.

Nearly 1,000 delegates from branches across the province were expected to elect new provincial leaders on Saturday. Holomisa said the increase in the number of voting delegates showed that the party had grown in the Eastern Cape.

Daily Dispatch