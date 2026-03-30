EC ANC delegation off to Luthuli House to plead for another chance to hold conference

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ANC delegates who had descended to kuGompo City for the party's provincial elective have been directed to return home. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

ASANDA NINI, MANDILAKHE KWABABANA, APHIWE DEKLERK and ZIYANDA ZWENI

After the collapse of the planned elective conference at the weekend, ANC leaders in the Eastern Cape will go cap in hand to the party’s headquarters on Monday where they will plead for the province to be allowed to host an elective conference this year.

The party’s provincial chair, Oscar Mabuyane, confirmed that its top leadership in the province would descend on Luthuli House in Gauteng to meet top party officials nationally, including president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The aim is to present the province’s case on the failed weekend conference.

They will also be pleading to be allowed to host an elective conference before the local government elections.

Earlier in 2026, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula issued a stern directive that all elective conferences should be held before the end of March, failing which, they would only be held after the local government elections.

In his letter, Mbalula said the directive was meant to give the party enough time to prepare for the local government elections.

However, Mabuyane, who is vying for a third term as a provincial chair against his former ally and provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, indicated that the province would like to hold its elective conference before the country goes to elections.

He said the province had met all the requirements and it was not their fault that the conference collapsed due to court cases over branch irregularities and disputes.

“We are meeting national officials on Monday, as officials of the province.

“All five of us will be discussing the conference. It is not out of our own making.

“We complied with everything. We would have expected our conference to continue like what is happening in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“It’s unfortunate that it went to court and the court decided in the manner in which it did.

“So all other details, whether, how and when, will be up to national.”

Mabuyane said the court moves were a well-orchestrated plot.

“You can go and look at the number of PEC members who are leading this process. Who had their branches not convening [Branch General Meetings] BGMs?

“They didn’t even make a single attempt. You can go and investigate, you’ll find that.

“Because the plot was to make the conference not meet the 70% threshold.

“If it meets, go to court so that you collapse it. It is as straightforward as that.

“So it’s not that we’re dealing with something that is surprising.

“We saw it. We saw videos, people being recorded, saying things.

“So we’re going to the Monday meeting to discuss for the province to hold the conference.

“This is a very unfortunate situation which has traumatised many members who came here for a conference.

“So we’re going back to them to discuss.”

The conference failed to sit after an interim interdict was granted by the high court in KuGompo City on Thursday.

This was followed by a contempt of court case implicating 12 ANC leaders, including Mbalula, for allegedly undermining the interdict.

The matter, which sat on Saturday morning in the high court, was postponed without a set date.

The application was brought by three disgruntled party members who want the implicated senior ANC leaders to be jailed for alleged contempt.

Speaking after the court adjournment, Sinawo Makangela, the attorney of applicants Lwazi Rotya and Sinethemba Mpande, said they were expecting the respondents to file their papers.

While this was unfolding, provincial executive members convened an urgent meeting following a letter from Ngcukayitobi which instructed delegates who were still at the East London ICC to go home.

However, by Saturday afternoon, the PEC resolved to rather use the opportunity to host a cadres forum for a roadmap leading up to the local government elections and to save costs spent on the failed conference.

During this time, a “fake” resignation letter said to be written by Ngcukayitobi surfaced.

National executive committee convener of deployees Mmamoloko Kubayi quickly quashed its authenticity.

Ngcukayitobi and treasurer Zolile Williams were notable absentees from these proceedings.

Ngcukayitobi had made a brief appearance at the ICC before leaving a few minutes later.

He did not indicate whether he would join the provincial delegation on Monday.

Meanwhile, Williams said on Sunday that he would join “as long as there’s no contempt of court”.

Williams, a once-close ally of Mabuyane, is said to be eyeing a second term in the provincial treasury role against Mabuyane-aligned Nanziwe Rulashe.

Mabuyane said despite the ugly contestation, lines of communication had not broken down between him and Ngcukayitobi.

“I never had a moment where I don’t speak to him.

“We grew together. He’s my brother, my relation to him is beyond just being comrades.

“I respect him so much. He did a lot of sacrifice for me.

“We can remain friends, we will remain friends even outside this arrangement.”

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri confirmed the meeting with the province.