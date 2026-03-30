Mandla Peter elected new Eastern Cape UDM chair

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UDM leader Bantu Holomisa during the party's elective conference in Mthatha on Saturday.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) MP Mandla Peter has emerged as the party’s new Eastern Cape chair after their provincial elective congress held in Mthatha at the weekend.

The UDM’s almost 500 branches across the province converged on Saturday to elect new provincial leaders, with the new provincial executive committee’s top-seven leaders unveiled on Sunday.

Peter serves in the National Council of Provinces.

He replaces Noncedo Zinti as the provincial chair, with Zinti, a party representative in the Bhisho legislature, now demoted by congress voting delegates to deputise Peter.

Peter, who endured a tough contest from Leonard Ghaeler and Bongizwe Booi, won the tight contest by more than 450 votes.

The UDM congress was attended by 903 voting delegates from the party’s 487 branches across the province.

For the deputy chair position, Zinti emerged comfortably after she had been contested by Luzuko Nongogo.

The party’s provincial secretary, Bulelani Bobotyane, was one of two top party leaders in the province to emerge unscathed from congress, retaining his position and securing another term in office.

His deputy Lusanda Madlebe also retained her position after a gruelling contest.

Bobotyane, who amassed 493 votes, was contested by Mkhululi Mcotshwa, who received 302 votes.

Some of the ballots were spoilt during the contest between the two.

Ndumiso Cakata emerged as the party’s new provincial organiser, replacing Raymond Knock.

Cakata was contested by Docus Bacela.

The most interesting contest in this weekend congress was that of the provincial treasurer position.

There were three candidates, with the winner emerging by only one vote.

Vera Solwandle was elected as the new provincial treasurer, taking over from Nokhanyo Magatya.

Solwandle was engaged in a tight contest with Phila Tingatinga, with just one vote separating them.

For the provincial fundraiser and financial planner position, Chris Mtyaleka emerged victorious, taking over from Nomsa Filtane.

Luzuko Jane and Gladys Libala were elected as the party’s two new executive additional members.

Speaking moments after he had retained his position, Bobotyane said there was much party work to be done in preparation for the local government elections scheduled for later this year.

He said the party wanted to make serious inroads, especially in the province where the Gen Bantu Holomisa-led party enjoys a strong following.

“The plan is to unite and service our branches in the province,” he said.

“We also want to increase our representation in all the province’s municipalities.”

While we aim to increase our representation in all provincial municipalities, in our crosshairs are plans to take over the troubled Buffalo City Metro and Port St John’s Local Municipality

Unveiling their ambitious target for the local government elections, Bobotyane said the party was targeting a 60% majority in all provincial municipalities.

“While we aim to increase our representation in all provincial municipalities, in our crosshairs are plans to take over the troubled Buffalo City Metro and Port St John’s Local Municipality,” Bobotyane said.

The UDM plans to host its national elective conference in KuGompo City in June, on a date yet to be confirmed.

Holomisa said the time for mediocrity in the party was over.

He was addressing delegates at the start of the congress on Saturday.

“I hope that the delegates will elect a strong team to run the province because if we get strong leaders, they are the ones who are going to make sure the manifesto of the UDM is implemented,” he said.

“And also that they work with the community to identify quality councillors or candidates [for the upcoming local government elections].”

The Mqanduli-born leader said the appointment of people with shady characters and backgrounds had previously seen South Africans taken for a ride in a number of municipalities by unscrupulous consultants, resulting in money meant to service people being stolen.

Holomisa said the increase in the number of voting delegates showed that the party had grown in the Eastern Cape.

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