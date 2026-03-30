Senzo Mchunu denies plot to force Cat Matlala into false affidavit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on December 2 2025 in Pretoria.

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has vehemently denied allegations that he coerced alleged criminal mastermind Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala into signing a false affidavit stating he did not know him.

The controversy surfaced during testimony by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi before parliament’s ad hoc committee.

Mkhwanazi presented a letter from Matlala’s former cellmate, Jermaine Prim, which detailed an alleged co-ordinated effort to protect high-level political interests.

According to the inmate’s letter, a conference call took place on about September 9 or 10 involving former national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi, Mchunu, Matlala’s advocate Laurence Hodes, an unnamed SAPS general, Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson and a person named Nkwashu to facilitate what was discussed.

“The plan and the reason for the call were to get Matlala to sign an affidavit that states he doesn’t know Mchunu,” the letter stated. “Apparently Nkwashu told them to first show good faith by granting Vusi bail. Vusi explained to me that Hodes and Shamila are good friends and that Shamila and Mchunu are also very close, that is why Batohi is trying to help Mchunu.”

Speaking to the SABC, Mchunu dismissed the claims, denying any relationship with Batohi.

“I’ve never met Batohi,” Mchunu said. “I have never met her with the person the letter alleges. It has never happened on earth up to now.”

Mkhwanazi told the committee that while these are allegations, the detail provided by the inmate — specifically regarding matters not yet made public — gives the letter “legitimacy”.

Mchunu expressed shock, saying he was “taken aback” that a senior officer like Mkhwanazi would present an unverified letter to a parliamentary committee without “cross-checking” the facts.

“Let us be decent,” Mchunu added. “We may not like people and make allegations about them, but please bring evidence. I advise that he must take whatever evidence he has to the Madlanga commission.”

Despite the ongoing controversy, Mchunu said he resumed his duties within the ANC national executive committee (NEC) and national working committee (NWC) on March 26. He had voluntarily stepped aside in November following Mkhwanazi’s initial allegations of political interference.

He remains on special leave regarding his ministerial duties.

Mchunu has testified before both the Madlanga commission and the ad hoc committee. His spokesperson, Sithembiso Mshengu, maintained that the minister has sufficiently defended himself against the claims.

“We sincerely believe he has done [what was required],” Mshengu said. “Even if he were called to appear before the commission again, there is little left for him to clarify. He has requested that these processes be concluded speedily.”