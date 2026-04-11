LIVE | Sweeping leadership changes expected as DA begins day 1 of elective conference

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11 April 2026, 08:00

The DA is set for sweeping changes in its leadership when the country’s second largest party holds its federal congress this weekend.

The positions of federal leader and federal council chair are set to be held by new people simultaneously in what will be a first for the party.

The congress, takes place against the backdrop of the DA’s first term as a governing party inside the GNU, will see outgoing federal leader John Steenhuisen step down from the role, while federal council chairperson Helen Zille has also declined to stand again for the role.

Issues such as the possible inclusion of a deputy federal leader and the DA’s inclusion in the GNU will be up for debate when the 2,500 delegates gather in Johannesburg.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, widely seen as the frontrunner for the federal leadership, is closely associated with the political tradition linked to Zille’s tenure.

Hill-Lewis and Ashor Sarupen, first deputy chair of the DA federal council, represent a younger generation of leaders who have focused on repositioning the party as a credible governing force rather than a reactive opposition.

The congress has the potential to place more black leaders in key positions, with figures such as Sarupen, communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi and basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube all in contention for senior roles.

Another “Young Turk” in the running is the DA’s Sedibeng caucus leader, Sibusiso Dyonase, opposing Hill-Lewis for the party leadership.