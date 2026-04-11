Outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen says he is leaving the DA intact

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11/04/2026. Outgoing DA leader, John Steenhuisen talking to the media before the start of the DA Federal Congress at Gallergher Convention Centre. Picture: Masi Losi

John Steenhuisen says it is a bittersweet moment as he hands over the reins of the DA.

“This is the first time I am not on the ballot, but at least I am leaving an intact organisation.”

He added that the DA federal congress this weekend would usher in a generational change of leadership.

“That is very significant. Most of the DA’s incoming leadership are in their early 40s; they can form a bridge between the party and the electorate.”

Steenhuisen appears to have been shown the door as the leader of the DA amid allegations of personal financial mismanagement and the alleged rise of factions in the DA.

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“I say it is better to lead the whole party instead of just a faction.”

He said he hoped the congress would give clear direction on the party’s mandate in the government of national unity.