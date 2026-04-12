LIVE BLOG | DA Federal Congress day 2

12 April 2026, 9:10
From congress to caucus: DA’s next leadership battle takes shape
With its leadership question settled, the DA is wasting no time pivoting to its next internal showdown — a high-stakes race for parliamentary leader that could redefine the party’s centre of power.
Insiders say the contest is tightening around three senior figures: chief whip George Michalakis, Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield and federal legal commission head Glynnis Breytenbach.
Policy chief Mathew Cuthbert, who had been approached, has opted out — throwing his weight behind Whitfield instead.
[ From congress to caucus: DA’s next leadership battle takes shapeOpens in new window ]
12 April 2026, 9:00
The DA Federal Congress resumes at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Sunday morning.
Catch up on day one:
[ Power shake-up on the cards as DA holds day 1 of elective conferenceOpens in new window ]
The DA Federal Congress Day 1 came with emotional speeches and debates shaping the party’s future ahead of upcoming elections. Here’s everything you need to know.
The DA Federal Congress Day 1 came with emotional speeches and debates shaping the party’s future ahead of upcoming elections. Here’s everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/4XE8XppoNY— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) April 12, 2026
Some moments from day 1 captured by Arena photographers:
DA’s Federal Congress Day 1 recap: These moments were captured by Arena Holdings photographers. pic.twitter.com/HlTXqjDOGZ— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) April 12, 2026
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