Politics

WATCH LIVE | Sgt Fannie Nkosi’s bail application

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Organised crime unit police Sgt, Fannie Nkosi is applying for bail at the Pretoria north magistrates court on Monday.

Nkosi was arrested earlier in April, following a raid at his private property in Pretoria.

He is facing a string of charges including defeating the ends of justice, possession of illegal ammunition and explosives, as well as failure to properly secure firearms and ammunition.

TimesLIVE

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