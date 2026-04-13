WATCH LIVE | Sgt Fannie Nkosi’s bail application

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Organised crime unit police Sgt, Fannie Nkosi is applying for bail at the Pretoria north magistrates court on Monday.

Nkosi was arrested earlier in April, following a raid at his private property in Pretoria.

He is facing a string of charges including defeating the ends of justice, possession of illegal ammunition and explosives, as well as failure to properly secure firearms and ammunition.

TimesLIVE