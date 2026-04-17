Mabuyane’s lawyers demand Malema apology, retraction over ‘degree fraud’ claim

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Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane (left) is demanding an apology from EFF leader Julius Malema.

Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane’s lawyers are demanding an apology from EFF leader Julius Malema after he alleged that Mabuyane fraudulently obtained a Master’s degree from the University of Fort Hare.

In a letter addressed to Malema, seen by the Dispatch, the lawyers also demanded the “retraction of defamatory words/statements/publications against our client”.

They listed various platforms where Malema allegedly linked Mabuyane to qualification fraud at Fort Hare.

“Indeed, you were unambiguous in stating that our client must be arrested because he stole a master’s degree from the University of Fort Hare,” the lawyers wrote in their letter of demand.

“Our client denies these allegations.

“The allegations have been made without any factual basis and are entirely false.

“Our client has not stolen any degree from the University of Fort Hare, including a Master’s degree.

“Indeed, he does not have a Master’s degree from the University of Fort Hare and has never claimed to have one.

“Given that you have repeatedly made statements, it is evident that our client is being subjected to a sustained disinformation campaign by you, and you intend to cause our client reputational harm and damage.

“False allegations of fraud and stealing are among the most serious and egregious claims that one person can make against another.”

They said corrupt people are loathed in societies.

According to the letter, the allegations were made with disregard for the truth and with the sole intention of injuring Mabuyane’s reputation and good name.

“There is no doubt that your statements are false, malicious, reckless and defamatory,” it read.

“They impute serious dishonesty, fraud and unfitness for public office to our client.

“They further constitute a direct attack on his dignity, integrity and reputation as a public servant and political leader.

“Please be warned that your statements are not protected political criticism.

“They are specific factual allegations of fraud, made publicly and repeatedly, and they strike at the heart of our client’s integrity, lawfulness and suitability for public office.

“Our client regards your conduct as deliberate.”

They demanded Malema stop making or repeating, publishing or endorsing any allegation that Mabuyane committed academic fraud or “stole” any degree at Fort Hare.

Another demand was for Malema to “issue a full and unconditional public retraction of the statements made on April 9 and 16 2026”.

“Publish a clear and unqualified apology to our client in the same or substantially similar forum, and with the same or substantially similar prominence, as the original statements,” they wrote.

“Undertake in writing that you will not repeat or cause to be repeated any similar defamatory statement in future.”

The letter added: “Unless promptly withdrawn and retracted, our client will regard your conduct as deliberate and will proceed to protect his rights without further notice.

“Unless we receive your written compliance with the above demands on or before April 21 2026, our instructions are to proceed to institute the appropriate legal action to protect his rights and vindicate his reputation and dignity.”

The letter cited April 9, 16 and 17 when Malema allegedly made the allegations.

Approached for comment, EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said:“Bring it.”

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